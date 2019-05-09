Alberttown man jailed 4 years for ganja possession

A 27-year-old man from Alberttown, Georgetown, was today sentenced to four year in prison for the possession of 56 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Tishawn Haywood appeared before Magistrate Leroy Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The charge stated that on December 6, 2018, he had the illegal substance in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris told the court the evidence gathered was substantial against the man.

He also revealed that Haywood had been under police surveillance for some time, and on the day in question, he was seen by ranks unloading the said drugs with the help of another.

Before handing down the sentence Magistrate Daly told the man that he wasted the courts time and therefore he will be given a harsh sentence.

.