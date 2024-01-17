Woman dies after son crashes car into her

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 16:40hrs yesterday (Tuesday) at Lot 8 Saywah, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, involving motor car #HD 1726, driven by a 38-year-old resident of Cane Grove, and Ena Seecharran, a 63-year-old Housewife of above-mentioned address, and mother of the driver of the vehicle.

According to the distraught father of the driver and husband of the deceased), the car was parked on the bridge in front of his yard, facing South, whilst Ena Seecharran was standing in the yard behind the gate, which was locked at the time. The driver (Ena’s son) started the vehicle and drove forward, crashing through the gate and colliding with Seecharan (who was standing behind the gate, and directly in front of the vehicle), who fell onto the ground.

The left side of the car ran over her which caused her to receive injuries about her body. The vehicle ended up on a concrete wall in the yard and came to a standstill. The woman was picked up by her husband and placed into motor car #PRR 1167 and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene. It is so far unclear if the act was deliberate on the part of the driver.

Investigations continue.

