6 Venezuelan children rescued as canoe sinks in Cuyuni River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

A canoe reportedly sank along the Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Eteringbang Landing at about 16:45 hrs yesterday (Tuesday 16th January 2024) with six students of Eteringbang Primary School inside the canoe.

According to reports, the children were returning from school to the Venezuelan border when their canoe took in water and sank.

Public-spirited persons went to their assistance and were able to rescue them all.

They were later seen and examined by Doctor Surujpaul at the Eteringbang Health Center in the presence of their parents and were thereafter sent away. They all appeared to be in good health but were evidently traumatised.

The names of the six children who survived the ordeal are:

𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, a nine-year-old female student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade Four; 𝐊𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳, a six-year-old female student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade One; 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠, an eight-year-old student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade Three; 𝐄𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, an 11-year-old male Grade Six student of Eteringbang Primary School; 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, an eight-year-old female Grade Three student of Eteringbang Primary School; and 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐦, a six-year-old female Grade One student, of Eteringbang Primary School.

The students are all from San Martin, Venezuela.

