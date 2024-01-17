Phillipai farmer shot during hunting trip

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a shooting incident which resulted in the injury of Jeroam Tony, a 35-year-old Farmer of Phillipai Village which occurred on Sunday (14th January 2024) at Phillipai Village, Upper Mazaruni, Region #7.

Enquiries revealed that Darrick George, a 35-year-old Farmer of Phillipai Village, is a licensed firearm holder of a 20-gauge shotgun.

On Sunday, at about 14:00 hrs, George armed himself with his shotgun and left in the company of Jeroam Tony for his farm at Phillipai Village to go hunting. During the hunting trip, George said he observed a team of wild hogs and discharged several shots in their direction which caused a pellet to ricochet and hit Jeroam Tony to his upper left chest, causing him to be injured.

Jeroam went home and applied homemade remedies but on Tuesday (16th January 2024), Jeroam complained of feeling pain in the area where the pellet hit, and he started to vomit blood.

As such, he visited the Phillipai Health Post where he was seen and examined by a Health Worker who referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

At about 16:00 hrs yesterday afternoon the victim left Phillipai en route to GPHC via private chartered aircraft.

Meanwhile, George was escorted to Kamarang Police Station by the village Toshao. Investigation in progress.

