Woman busted with cocaine, marijuana at WBD home

Police ranks in Regional Division #3 have arrested a woman who was found in possession of suspected marijuana and cocaine at her La Grange, West Bank Demerara home.

The exercise was carried out early this morning, between 05:10 hrs and 05:40 hrs, by a Detective Sergeant and two other Police Ranks. They went to the home of 38-year-old Onghel Walcott at LaGrange Public Road, WBD, and conducted a search after informing her that they received information that she has drugs at her home.

The woman did not object to the search and she invited the ranks into her home. The Ranks then carried out a search in her presence during which they found on a table in the hall, one bulky black plastic bag.

The plastic bag was opened in her presence and several transparent ziplock bags were seen which contained suspected cannabis. She was told of the offence committed and under caution, she replied saying: “I selling da weed to mind me three children.”

A further search was carried out in her bedroom where, in a clothes basket between some clothing, was one transparent plastic bag containing several small, rocklike substances suspected to be cocaine.

She was told of the offence committed and under caution, she replied saying: “I selling da cocaine fo mine me children.”

She was arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis and cocaine. On arrival at the Station, and in her presence, the suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 65 grams, while the cocaine amounted to 9 grams.

Walcott was placed into custody and is slated to be charged and make her court appearance this week.