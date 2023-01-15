Herstelling man arrested with 1kg ganja

A Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was on Saturday night arrested at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara with 1.0698 kilograms of marijuana.

The Guyana Police Force said ranks in Regional Division #3, acting on information received, went to the side-line dam Bus Shed at Anna Catherina at about 21:40hrs.

On arrival at the Bus Shed, the officers observed a male – who was later identified as Warren Williams, a 31-year-old clerk employed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara – standing with a bulky black plastic bag in his hands.

A rank then approached the individual, identified himself to be a policeman and told the suspect that he would like to conduct a search on his person for anything illegal, that is to say guns, drugs or ammunition, and he agreed.

A police rank then took possession of the bulky black plastic bag, which was opened in the presence of the suspect. Inside the plastic bag was a parcel wrapped in brown scotch tape with The Simpsons family cartoon logo on it.

A rank cut open the parcel and inside was a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was then told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1069.8 grams.

Williams remains in custody and is slated to be charged, as further investigations continue.