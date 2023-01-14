22-Y-O motorcyclist killed in ECD accident

A young man was killed early this (Saturday) morning after he lost control of his motorcyclist and crashed into a parked vehicle on the East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Dead is Jevon Chappell, a 22-year-old resident of Section ‘D’ Non-Pariel, ECD.

The accident occurred sometime around 05:00h on Foulis Access Road, ECD.

Reports from the police revealed that Chappell was proceeding west along the southern side of the Foulis Access Road at a fast rate of speed and whilst negotiating a right bend, he lost control of his motorcycle, CK 648.

The bike then collided with a motor van, GJJ 9493, which was stationary on the western grass parapet facing east.

As a result of the collision, Chappell was flung through the window of the van, where he received injuries. It is suspected that the young man died at the scene.

Sometime after, at about 05:55h, an unknown caller contacted the Enmore Police Station after discovering Chappell’s motionless body hanging out of the van.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was examined by a Doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

Chappell’s body was subsequently escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Investigations continue.