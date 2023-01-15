Taxi driver executed at EBD home

A taxi driver was on Saturday gunned down by two masked men while sleeping in his Perseverance, East Bank Demerara home.

The dead man has been identified as Delon Josiah called “Milo”, a 37-year-old Taxi Driver at 007 Taxi Service and of Lot 625 Perseverance, EBD.

The incident occurred at about 21:45hrs Saturday.

Investigations so far revealed that Josiah was at home sleeping in the bedroom, whilst his wife, 43-year-old Nicosc McDonald Josiah, was at the front door consuming alcoholic beverages with a female friend when the two armed perpetrators confronted them.

The men arrived on foot from the yard’s eastern and western sides. They were fully masked and asked for Delon.

The armed men then led both females inside the house and began searching for the taxi driver. One of the perpetrators opened the bedroom door where Josiah was, and both opened fire on the now-deceased man.

They then made good their escape in the eastern direction of the yard.

When the police visited, the body was lying in a pool of blood.

The scene was photographed and processed, and four .40 calibre spent shells, four .9MM spent shells, four metal fragments, and three bullets were recovered.

The body was examined, and injuries were seen on the right side foot, left underarm, left temple, and right side ear.

Several people were contacted and interviewed, and the area was canvassed for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Investigations are ongoing.