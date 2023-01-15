12-Y-O among several injured in Essequibo Coast accident

Five persons including a 12-year-old boy were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the Essequibo Coast this morning.

Among those injured are Andrew Curdis, 12, of lot 21 Pomona, Essequibo Coast along with 54-year-old Aleen Layne and 65-year-old Ivan Layne – both of Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast. They were all in motor car PXX 4632 (BLACK Nissan Note) that was being driven by Ivan.

The other two injured victims, who were in the second vehicle – motor car PXX 8405 (Black Toyota Allion), have been identified as the 30-year-old driver Angelia Simon of lot 8 Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast, and 36-year-old Adzar Mohammed of Bushlot, Essequibo Coast.

The accident occurred sometime around 07:30h on Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, the car driven by Angelia was proceeding north on the western side of Fairfield Public Road at a fast rate of speed while Ivan’s vehicle was heading in the southern direction on the east side of the road at a normal rate of speed.

However, Angelia claimed that she encountered a blowout to the left side rear wheel which caused her to lose control and collided head-on with the front portion of the other vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the female driver was left unconscious and both vehicles received extensive damage to the front portion.

Angelia along with the other four occupants of both cars were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they were all examined and admitted as patients.

Angelia Simon sustained trauma to the head and lacerations about her body; Adzar Mohammed had lacerations to the chin and lower lip as well as a fracture rib; Ivan Layne had chest pain and trauma to the head along with lacerations about his body; Aleen Layne received lacerations about the body, and Andrew Curdis sustained trauma to the head and abdomen.

Further investigations are ongoing.