31-Y-O arrested with gun, ammo

A 31-year-old mill operator was arrested by police today after he was found in possession of a firearm and matching ammunition – for which he did not have licenses.

The discovery was made after police ranks, acting on information received, went to a home at West Minister, West Bank Demerara, at about 12:30 hours. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect, who was told of the information the Police was in receipt of and asked whether he was the holder of a firearm license to which he answered, “No”.

As a result, he was asked where was the firearm he allegedly had in his possession and he took the ranks to his bedroom, where a black Cz Kansas City firearm with serial # B992438, one magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition were found under a bed.

The suspect was told the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested.

He was subsequently escorted to Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition.

On arrival at the station, the firearm was further inspected in his presence and was later initialled, sealed, and lodged.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

