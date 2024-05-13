Bus park fatal stabbing: Suspects, 14 & 15, told police intent was to rob victim

The two teenagers, who were arrested for the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old John Williams at the Route 44 minibus park in Georgetown on Saturday night, told investigators that they only intended to rob the man and not kill him.

Police say Williams, a machine operator of Lot 102 Martyr’s Ville Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death at about 21:15 hrs at Commerce Street in Georgetown between Longden and Water Streets by three suspects – 19-year-old Daniel Badley of 102 Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, ECD along with two students ages 14 and 15.

Based on police reports, Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back. He then turned east onto Commerce Street and was confronted by the three suspects from behind.

It is alleged that the 15-year-old held on to Williams’ haversack and he put up a resistance as a result one of the other suspects dealt the now-dead man a stab to his left upper chest, with a knife. Williams immediately fell face down on the roadway motionless.

The suspects then walked away in an eastern direction, then turned south and escaped.

The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and Williams was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

At the time, the man was clad in a white jersey, white vest, black long jeans, brown steel tips boots with the green haversack.

The scene was processed by ranks from the Scenes of Crime Unit, and what appeared to be blood stains were seen on the victim’s jersey and on the ground.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Two of the suspects, the 14-year-old old and 15-year-old, were arrested. Efforts are being made to have the other suspect arrested.

A green handle knife was found in the waist of the 15-year-old when he was arrested, which the police marked, sealed and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---