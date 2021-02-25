Woman busted with cocaine at Ogle Airport jailed for 4 years, fined over $700K

Tameira Melville, 23, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, to answer to a narcotic trafficking charge after she was busted at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with some 775 grams of cocaine wrapped in a condom and hidden in her vagina.

Melville, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $798,000 by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.

It was previously reported that on February 20, the 23-year-old was an outgoing passenger on Caribbean Airlines flight #BW 215 destined for Barbados from the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara when she was busted with the drugs.

According to the Guyana Police Force, before boarding the flight the woman was observed to be acting in a suspicious manner.

As such a physical search was conducted on her person, and a bulky package wrapped in condoms was found concealed in her vagina. Following this, the woman was arrested.

In addition, while being questioned by law enforcement officers, she had also admitted to swallowing 73 cocaine-filled pellets. She was taken to a city hospital for the pellets to be excreted.