Govt awards 150 mining blocks; more areas to be allotted in coming months 

Emanating from a commitment H.E. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali made to the mining stakeholders, on Friday April 26, 2024 the Ministry of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission (GGMC), successfully hosted a lottery of medium-scale mining properties in Bartica, Region 7.

While the lottery was held at the Bartica Community Centre and witnessed an impressive turnout of stakeholders from across the mining industry, the mining blocks awarded covered four (4) Mining Districts, namely, Potaro (Mining District 2), Mazaruni (Mining District 3), Cuyuni (Mining District 4), and Northwest (Mining District 5). A total of 608 applications were received for the lottery, with 150 mining blocks being awarded across the Mining Districts.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Minister Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources noted that the lottery was the second such allocation of properties since 2021, and it underscored the Government of Guyana’s commitment to the continued development of the mining sector. This was even more important since small and medium scale mining is done by Guyanese. Hon. Minister Bharrat also reaffirmed that mining was here to stay and has the support of the Government of Guyana.

The provision of access to medium-scale mining properties through the lottery was timely given the continued representation of small miners without access to mining lands. A similar exercise was conducted with the allocation of mining areas within Karouni, formerly Troy Resources, where approximately 82 small miners were allocated mining properties, with some commencing work and currently producing.

Notwithstanding this lottery, a commitment was given by the Hon. Minister for another such exercise to be held within the coming months, where additional mining areas will be allocated to Guyanese miners.

Participants at the lottery were assured that every effort was made by the GGMC to ensure that the mining blocks being allocated had mineral potential, access to water, and the required infrastructure to promote mining activities.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the GGMC express sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, including the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners’ Association (GGDMA), Guyana Women Miners’ Organization (GWMO), and the Small Miners’ Association (SMA), for their steadfast support, cooperation and collaboration, which contributed to the event’s success. Together, the stakeholders, regulators and government continue to work to pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for the mining sector and all Guyanese.

