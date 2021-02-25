4-Y-O girl mysteriously dies while sleeping

A four-year-old girl of Charity, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) mysteriously died in her sleep on Wednesday evening.

The child, Shelly Modeste, retired to bed on Wednesday night but did not wake up on Thursday morning.

INews understands that on Wednesday, the child’s family was playing a game of cricket. During the game, the ball accidentally struck the little girl to her tummy.

The girl was in tremendous pain but she eventually fell asleep in the evening. The following morning, her mother attempted to wake the child, but she was not responding.

The girl was taken to the Oscar Joseph Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A postmortem will be conducted on the body.