Youth confesses to killing man found at Enmore supermarket

A 22-year-old man has been taken into police custody as investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a pensioner whose badly burnt body was on Monday discovered at a supermarket at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police have also managed to identify the victim. The dead man is said to be 72-year-old Mathura Etwaru, a pensioner of Enmore, ECD.

The suspect, Marco Seudatt, a labourer of Foulis, ECD, was arrested on Tuesday, just hours after he was seen in CCTV footage having an argument with the now dead man.

Commander of Region 4 ‘C’, Mahendra Siwnarine, explained to this publication, that the suspect confessed to the crime after he was interrogated by police.

Reports are that Etwaru’s body was found severely torched near the fence of the Huaxin Supermarket located at Lot 371 Beezie Enmore, ECD. His burnt body was discovered at about 08:16hrs on Monday by a painter.

Following the discovery, an alarm was raised and the police were summoned to the scene.

After reviewing the CCTV system installed at the supermarket and buildings in the surrounding area, it was revealed that at about 02:46hrs on Monday morning, the victim and the suspect had an argument.

During the confrontation, the suspect was seen holding onto the pensioner and pushing him to the northern side of the fence.

The suspect was then seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and going to the said area where he pushed the elderly man.

At about 03:12hrs, a fire was seen in the same area where the victim was lying. The suspect then picked up a bicycle and rode away.

Police sources indicated that the suspect thought the pensioner had died after he pushed him [the pensioner] into the fence. As a result, the suspect panicked and set the elderly man afire.