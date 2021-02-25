Men accused of attempted murder walk free after victim no-show in court

Two men who were accused of attempted murder were freed today after the victim failed to show up in court to testify.

It was alleged that the Ernest James and Linden Flavious, on July 11, 2019, at John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Derrick Nelson.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. However, on Thursday, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly was forced to discharge the accused after Nelson failed to attend court on several occasions to testify. The magistrate had even issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to reports, on the day in question, the two men hired Nelson to take them to West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. When they boarded the taxi, James and Falvious allegedly pulled out an icepick and stabbed Nelson several times about his body.

The men then reportedly relieved Nelson of an undisclosed sum of cash and his jewellery before making good their escape.

The badly injured taxi driver then crashed his vehicle into a pile of wood and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition. The incident was caught on a CCTV recording and both accused were positively identified.