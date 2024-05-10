GEA to host Electric Vehicle expo at Tain campus this Saturday

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is set to host its signature Electric Vehicle (EV) Show and Tell Exhibition on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the University of Guyana Berbice (Tain) Campus from 10:00AM to 1:00PM and admission to the event is free.

This exhibition aims to promote electromobility and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. By showcasing the latest electric vehicle technologies, it will provide an educational and interactive platform for EV auto dealers, owners, users, environmentally conscious consumers and the public to engage on key developments in the electric transportation industry. These trends encompass EV capabilities and battery range, cost-effectiveness and maintenance, as well as the expansion and use of EV charging stations, to name but a few.

Further, the GEA has established this event as part of its mandate to continue accelerating the transition of electric vehicles nationwide, mitigate climate change and foster environmental sustainability. The exhibition also presents an excellent opportunity for auto dealers such as Massy Motors (Guyana) Limited and MS Trading, alongside renewable energy company, Green Power Solutions Inc., to not only display a range of environmentally friendly cars and engage people residing in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), but also contribute to propelling the national vision for a transition to electric mobility and energy security.

With more than 200 electric vehicles now on Guyana’s roadways, the Government of Guyana has implemented several policies and initiatives to further enhance low-carbon transportation. Currently, electric vehicles, regardless of the power rating, attract zero rates of duty and taxes, and there is an increase in the write-down allowance applicable to all electric vehicles to 50 percent annually, in order to support businesses that decide to invest in eco-friendly cars. Additionally, there are six publicly accessible EV charging stations, and a total of fifty (50) persons have been trained to service EVs. The continuous uptake of electric vehicles demonstrates the country’s gradual shift to eco-friendly transportation, and it highlights the importance of fostering electromobility growth in Guyana.

The GEA held its inaugural EV Show and Tell Exhibition at the Amazonia Mall, Providence (East Bank Demerara) in March. This initiative is a significant step towards building Guyana’s sustainable, low-carbon transportation sector. [Press Release]

