Java Coffee Bar closes its branch at Giftland Mall

After nine years of serving as a hub for coffee aficionados and shoppers looking for a quiet escape, Java Coffee Bar announces the closure of its outlet at the Giftland Mall.

Since its inception, Java Coffee Bar has been more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee; it has been a cornerstone of camaraderie, creativity, and connection within the Giftland Mall community.

“Embracing the winds of change, the company is pivoting its focus to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector. Recognising the pivotal role that coffee and good food play in fostering productivity, creativity, and collaboration, Java Coffee Bar is poised to become a vital ally in energising the workforce of tomorrow,” the company said in a statement.

In this regard, Java Coffee Bar announced its future plans to expand into intimate

cafes nestled within hotel and other property developments.

“These new ventures will not only provide patrons with a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life but also create vibrant spaces where moments of inspiration and connection can flourish,” it said.

Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran, Co-Founder and CEO at Java Coffee Bar Inc. said, “Our journey at Giftland Mall has been our training ground, we have been through it all here, and we are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our patrons and the Giftland Mall community.”

Kanhai-Gurchuran added, “As this chapter comes to an end, we eagerly anticipate the advent of fresh opportunities and the forging of new alliances. Our commitment to setting the benchmark for warmth, hospitality, and innovation will persist into the future.”

While the doors of Java Coffee Bar at Giftland Mall may be closing, the Movietowne location, Duncan Street Bistro and Java “On the Go” Mobile Unit continue its operations.

