WiPay launches new service for “cash” payments online

WiPay Guyana, an online payment solution, has launched a new feature enables businesses to accept both credit card and now, ‘cash’ payments online.

As such, Caribbean Airlines in partnership with WiPay, today announced a new way to pay for your Airline tickets in Guyana.

“Imagine sitting in the comfort of your home in Hinterland, and you do not possess a credit card. Not a problem! Now you can purchase your Caribbean Airlines ticket over the phone with a WiPay Top Up Voucher at any time, day or night, without having to physically go into Caribbean Airline’s Office in Georgetown. This ladies and gentlemen is innovation in customer experience through technology,” explained Sacha Thompson, COO of WiPay.

WiPay’s new online payment gateway offers a world-class payment solution for Guyanese businesses who would like to sell their products and services online. “The best part is getting started is free, quick, easy and secure!” a press release from the firms noted.

With WiPay, businesses can make and receive payments online by simply downloading the WiPay plugin for free and integrating it onto their website or Mobile App.

Alternatively, businesses without websites can use WiPay’s ‘Send an Invoice’ feature to send an electronic invoice directly to a customer’s email, who then has the option to pay via credit card or with ‘cash’ from within the email’s window.WiPay’s approach of allowing ‘cash’ payments online follows the already familiar mobile ‘Top Up’ culture that exists in the Caribbean.

A customer can simply go to any authorized WiPay partner location (e.g. Bill Express), purchase a ‘WiPay Top Up’ for the required amount. The customer can then use the Top Up’s unique 12-digit code to make a ‘cash’ payment online to any business that uses WiPay’s payment gateway.

Caribbean Airlines is the first in the market to offer this new convenient service to its customers in Guyana as it continues to innovate in customer experience.