Four Tax Sites launched

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has operationalised four Tax Site locations; City Mall on Camp and Regent Streets, the Guyana Post Office Headquarters on North Road and the GRA Headquarters – under the tent in the compound.

These three locations will be opened from April 3, 2019 and will be operational until April 30. The fourth site is located at the University of Guyana’s Centre for Information Technology, from April 15 to 18.

According to GRA’s Communications Officer, Fabian Clowes, these ‘Tax Sites’ will only be facilitating submission of tax returns. Taxpayers should ensure that their returns are filled before filing for their claim. Clowes explained that persons should ensure that the information on their tax returns, and in any documents attached, are true, correct and complete in every respect. He emphasised that returns must reflect all sources of income and underscored that the Tax Sites will not be taking any cash payments.

Clowes also reminded taxpayers that returns should be submitted at the earliest possible time since late submissions attract penalties. This is often a percentage of the tax assessed and where a demand notice is issued and the time specified for submitting the return has expired, interest is added on.

Taxpayers can also use GRA’s ‘e-Services’. This IT platform was created in 2017 to allow taxpayers to submit their returns without leaving their homes or offices. With e-Services, an individual can file his/her income tax and property tax returns while an employer or business can file yearly and monthly PAYE and VAT Returns.

The GRA official reminded that April 30 is the due date for submission of Income, Property, Corporation and Capital gains taxes.

Interested persons can visit the website www.gra.gov.gy for more information. [Department of Public Information]