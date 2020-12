Ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service on Tuesday seized a number of contraband items from the Lusignan Prison.

Among the items seized are a quantity of improvised weapons, a tattoo machine, eight containers of homemade wine, and a Guinness bottle.

Other items seized are a bag of sugar, 22 lighters, 15 cellular phones, seven phone batteries, a quantity of wires, a bottle of pepper, a screwdriver, and a vandalised landline phone.

A marijuana plant was also confiscated.