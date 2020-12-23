Man to stand trial for killing father-in-law who rescued daughter from abuse

George Vansluytman, a 36-year-old a boat captain, was on Tuesday committed to stand trial before a jury for the murder of his 67-year-old father-in-law, Dennis Welcome.

He is expected to appear before a Judge and jury at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes after the Police presented sufficient evidence to the court during the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

The matter was heard virtually by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Port Kaituma Police Station, North West District (NWD).

Vansluytman was initially charged for the murder of his father-in-law when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictment which alleged that on July 28 at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, NWD, he murdered Dennis Welcome.

The suspect was unrepresented and was remanded to prison. The matter was subsequently transferred to the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court where a PI had commenced.

It was reported that on the day in question, at about 03:00h, Vansluytman was on a drinking spree and returned home highly intoxicated. While at home, he threatened to kill his wife by placing a spoon to her neck.

However, the woman’s father, who resides over the river, heard the argument between the couple and went to enquire. He reportedly intervened and stayed with his daughter until the break of day.

Nevertheless, at about 06:30h the following day, Welcome boarded his canoe and was returning home when his son-in-law drove another boat powered by an outboard engine and crashed into him.

The man fell into the river and disappeared. His lifeless body was later pulled.