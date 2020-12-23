Over 80,000 self-employed persons did not file Income Tax Returns in 2019

The Auditor General Report of 2019 has noted that self-employed persons continue to be delinquent in filing their Income Tax Returns.

During 2019, it said 86,143, which is approximately 84% of 103,135 registrants, did not file their Returns.

“It should be noted that only 16,992 or a mere 16% filed Returns, which totalled $6.036 billion,” the Auditor General Report noted.

Moreover, the report noted that the sum of $2.004 billion was paid to 62 taxpayers as VAT refunds in respect of the years 2012 to 2019.

However, according to TRIPS Report №. 213 – Listing of Refundable VAT Returns for the year 2019, there were still 8,249 refundable VAT returns valued $10.614 billion on hand.

In addition, the total number of refundable VAT Returns for prior years could not have been determined.

Similarly, in 2018 the sum of $2.371 billion was paid to 77 taxpayers as VAT refunds in respect of the years 2012 to 2018, while the TRIPS Report for 2018, stated that there were still 8,529 refundable VAT Returns valuing $6.083 billion on hand.