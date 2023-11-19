Weapons found in barrel: GPF issues wanted bulletin for Georgia-based shipper

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for a Georgia, United States-based man who allegedly shipped a barrel containing several firearms and a massive amount of ammunition to Guyana.

Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser is wanted for ‘Trafficking in Firearms & Ammunition’, Contrary to Section 17A of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05, as amended by the Firearm Act No. 2 of 2014.

Fraser, a 56-year-old who resides at lot 1582 Larkspur Trail Conyers, Georgia, was the name and address listed as the sender. The barrel was shipped to a 33-year-old driver/salesman of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, who has since been taken into police custody.

On Friday, customs officers conducting checks on barrels that were shipped to Larparkan at the GNIC Wharf discovered nine firearms, which include 8 pistols and 1 RF-15 Rifle, between clothing and food items.

Additionally, 19 magazines were also found – 17 of which are for handguns and two for the RF -15 Rifle. There were also 5600 ammunitions discovered, 4050 were 9mm ammo; 1100 were .40 ammo, and 450 were .223 ammo.

The Guyana Police Force is urging anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Andrew Fraser to kindly contact the Police on telephone numbers 592-229-2700, 592-229-2750, 592-229-3564, 592-229-2957, 592-225-6978 or the nearest Police Station.

