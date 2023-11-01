‘We stand with Guyana’ – Barbados on border controversy

Barbados has made it clear that it stands with Guyana amid growing threats from Venezuela.

The assurance was delivered by Barbados Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) Noel Anderson today at a special session of the Permanent Council.

“We respect Guyana’s sovereign right to defend its territory as has been outlined in 1899 Arbitral Award,” he said.

“What we all seek, however, is peaceful and mature solutions to the issues of conflict, and particularly within this region.”

According to him, “in a world that has become so uncertain and so unpredictable, we must have peaceful equitable outcomes in accordance with international law.”

“We must also respect our reputation as a zone of peace. This is one of the few remaining areas that we can boast of, as a zone of peace. Therefore, maturity must prevail,” he emphasised.

“But just let me say, Barbados stands with Guyana and on the side of international law.”

