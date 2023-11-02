1 arrested over ‘inhumane’ treatment of Venezuelans

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

*SUSPECT IN POLICE CUSTODY*

— *Relative to a video showing two Venezuelan nationals being bullied to strip naked and treated inhumanely*

Ahmad Ally, a 37-year-old man from Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, is presently in Police custody assisting detectives with the ongoing investigation, relative to a video circulating on Social Media where two Venezuelan nationals were bullied to strip naked on the street at Peters Hall and treated inhumanely.

Ally turned himself in at about 13:30 hrs today at the Providence Police Station, accompanied by his lawyer. He was arrested and escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station, where he was video-interviewed in the presence of his lawyer. He admitted during the interview that he indeed had a cutlass in his hands, instructed the victims to say that they were thieves and ordered them to take off all their clothing and walk naked down the street. The suspect claimed that he never assaulted the victims, nor was he aware of who made the video.

He was confronted with the victims, and they maintained he made the video with a red phone.

The suspect had a red phone on his person, which was checked, but no video of the incident was in it. The phone was lodged and will be sent to CID headquarters to check for deleted videos. He remains in custody.

