‘We admire your leadership’—President Ali to PM Mottley

President Dr Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to working with the Government of Barbados, in the shared spirit of regional integration.

The Head of State made this assertion as he welcomed the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley and her delegation last evening to State House, for a working dinner.

“I want to let you know that here in Guyana, led by myself as President, the cabinet and the people of this country, we admire greatly your leadership, we believe strongly in your commitment to regional integration and we will work with you every single day in our journey ahead together to ensure that the goals that you are setting can be realised and the people of this region can be uplifted to better heights.”

The Barbadian Prime Minister reflected on the friendship shared with the Guyanese Head of State.

“For me, it is significant that the last trip that I made when COVID started, before the final lockdowns, was to Guyana. And the first trip that I am making since receiving the mandate to the people of Barbados, again, is to Guyana. I think that that symbolises a very close relationship between our two countries, even beyond what exists with us as CARICOM nations”.

She also expressed gratitude to President Ali for the invitation and the opportunity for Barbados’s public and private sector officials in her delegation to work with their Guyanese counterparts.

“We believe that we are at a time in the world where deeper partnership matters if we are going to be able to move the needle for the benefit of our citizens,” Prime Minister Mottley added.

FOOD SECURITY PARAMOUNT

President Ali’s leadership in CARICOM with respect to food and nutrition security was commended and was touted as necessities for the region.

The visiting Prime Minister said that Barbados is ready to play its part to achieve a 25% reduction in food imports by 2025. To this end, she announced that her Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and the island’s Chief Agricultural Officer have accompanied her.

The Bajan leader added that along with agriculture, discussions in hospitality and tourism, education, healthcare and training will also be held as the countries work to enhance camaraderie.

In a spirit of friendship, President Ali also presented a painting to the visiting official by renowned Guyanese artist, Merlene Ellis.

The President highlighted the significance of the piece and said that as it reflects the intimate connection with Guyana’s indigenous population and their harmony with nature, so too does it reflect on Prime Minister Mottley’s love for her people and for the environment.

The Barbadian Prime Minister and her 14-member delegation arrived in Guyana late this afternoon to also attend this week’s ‘International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana’.