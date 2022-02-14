7-Y-O critical after being struck down by car

A seven-year-old boy is now in a critical condition after he was on Sunday morning struck down by a motorcar along the Lovely Lass Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Injured is Jayden Cheeffoon who is currently a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from head injuries and a fractured shoulder.

Reports are that at around 11:00hrs, motorcar HC 9812 – which was being driven by a 50-year-old man – was proceeding along the road at 75kmph.

The driver alleged that, during his journey, the child suddenly ran across the road from behind a parked car.

Upon seeing this, the driver said he applied brakes but the front portion of his motorcar collided with the child. As a result of the collision, the child fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and referred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he underwent further treatment and then transferred to the GPHC.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver found no alcohol in his breath, however, a notice of intended prosecution has been served and he remains in custody assisting with further investigations.