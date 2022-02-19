WCB motorcyclist dies after crashing into minibus

A 21-year-old motorcyclist, Devon McCalman of Number 10 Village, West Coast Berbice was killed after he crashed into the back of a minibus this morning.

The accident occurred sometime around 11:30h on the Number 8 Public Road, WCB involving minibus, #BXX 4066, and McCalman’s motorcycle, #CF 2986.

It was reported that both vehicles were proceeding in the eastern direction when the bus stopped to collect a passenger. Shortly after it stopped, the motorcycle collided with the right rear of the bus.

This collision resulted in McCalman falling onto the road resulting him receiving injuries. He was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.