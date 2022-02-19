President Ali hosts working lunch with Arab Foreign Minister, delegation

President Dr Irfaan Ali, today, hosted a working lunch for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers, Adel Ahmed al-Jubeir at State House.
The visiting Minister led a delegation which included Counsellor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norah Mohammed Al Bassam; First Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdullah Al Muaiqil; Secondary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naif Abdulaziz Alnuwaiser and three others.
Over the last eighteen months, Guyana and Saudi Arabia have intensified their
collaboration and continue to enjoy cordial and mutually beneficial relations.
The visit of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, therefore, serves as an impetus for the further enhancement of relations between the two countries.
Guyana established formal diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on
February 22, 2012.