Wanted WBD man nabbed in Region 7

Oneil Melbourne, a 26-year-old from La Grange, West Bank Demerara, who was wanted by the Police on a commitment warrant for two years imprisonment, was nabbed on Friday.
According to police reports, Melbourne was caught and arrested by Corporal Benjamin of Kaikan Police Station in Region #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
The convict was previously arrested by Sergeant Chapman on Arau Mountain Top in Region Seven back on August 2, 2016, having been found in possession of one 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun and three 12-gauge cartridges.
He was later charged and was sentenced in absentia to two years imprisonment for the firearm and one year for the ammunition.
