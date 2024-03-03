Police raid in Mahdia unearths over 4lbs ganja

Ranks from Regional Police Division #8 (Potaro-Siparuni) conducted a raid exercise at Mahdia Landing/Arcade on Friday during which they found over four pounds of Marijuana.
The ranks conducted the raid exercise between 14:30 hrs and 16:00 hrs in an unfenced yard which contained several houses at School Street, Mahdia.
During the raid, six bulky plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis were found in abandoned areas in the yard.
The narcotics were retrieved, photographed and taken to the Mahdia Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 2,020 grams (2.02 KG).
---