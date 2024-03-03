GT man arrested with loaded illegal gun outside Leonora Stadium

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducting security duty outside the Leonora Stadium, West Coast Demerara, arrested a man who had an illegal gun and ammunition. On Saturday night, a Woman Superintendent, a Corporal and other ranks from Regional Police Division #3 (West Demerara) were on duty at the Leonora Stadium, when at around 23:00hrs, they observed, intercepted and searched a 42-year-old man who was acting suspiciously. An unlicensed 9mm pistol and 18 live matching rounds of ammunition was subsequently found in his possession.

The police said the ranks were at the main gate of the stadium, where a show was being held when a man whose name was later learnt to be Teon Allen called ‘Spoil Child’, from Georgetown, was walking into the stadium with a black Gucci side bag and acting suspiciously.

As a result, he was stopped and asked to subject himself to a search. Despite some resistance, the Police managed to search him and the bag he was carrying. The 9MM Pistol along with a magazine containing 18 live 9MM rounds of ammunition were discovered in the bag.

Allen was asked if he had a license to carry the said Firearm and he refused to cooperate with the Police and began to behave disorderly.

He was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition. On arrival, he was again asked if he was a licensed firearm holder and he said “no”.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.

