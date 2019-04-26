Venezuelan migrants missing in shipwreck

[BBC] At least 21 Venezuelan migrants are missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized on its way to the island of Trinidad and Tobago.

The boat set sail on Tuesday evening but hit choppy waters on its 70km (44-mile) journey to the Caribbean nation.

Four people were rescued in a joint effort by both countries’ coast guards.

Since 2014, three million Venezuelans have left their country, which has descended into an economic and political crisis.

The doomed vessel, named Jhonnaly Jose, is reported to have been carrying at least 25 people from Güiria, a port on the north-east coast of Venezuela, although exact passenger numbers remain unclear.

