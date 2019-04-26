GTT launches +Star Singing Competition

After persistent calls from the public for the return of the GTT Jingle and Song Competition, the company has launched the GTT Plus Star Singing Competition.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd, this competition will mirror its previous incarnation, but will see several additions.

“The public asked for it, and as the Do More Company we want to satisfy our customers and all Guyanese. The competition will definitely be a platform for one lucky contestant. I am excited and cannot wait for the grand finale,” Need declared.

The show is expected to run until June and will allow contestants from across Guyana, 16 years and older, to compete for the grand prize of $1 million and a single recording contract with popular local music producer Drew Thoven.

The countrywide audition will commence in Georgetown on April 26-28 at Duke Lodge, Kingston; followed by auditions in Berbice at the Little Rock Suites on May 4. Contestants from Linden will also be given an opportunity to audition on May 11 at the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) Inc. The auditions will then conclude in Bartica, Essequibo on May 18.

GTT Senior Marketing Executive Tashandra Inniss said the five-leg competition promised to be exhilarating for both the contestants and the public.

“It will start with the auditions, after which we will have the preliminaries, quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals and a grand finale at which the winner will be announced. We have done some changes to the previous seasons, so both contestants and the public are in for an exciting experience. Those desirous of participating can sign up online for the auditions on https://www.gtt.co.gy/webform/plus-star-competition.”

Inniss added that while the three finalists will all walk away with cash prices, the public will also be given an opportunity to win big with the company through weekly text-to-win challenges.

In 2006, GTT launched its first Jingle and Song Competition, which garnered the attention of thousands across the country and produced popular Guyanese artiste Timeka Marshall, who become a star in the process of winning the competition.

Several competitions followed and they shaped the musical careers for other local artistes like Lindeners Malika Boyd and Brandon Harding, recording artiste Poonam Singh, Calvin Burnette, Ryan Hoppie, and Berbician Gail Ann Singh, to name a few.