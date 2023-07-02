Venezuelan man stabbed to death in front Grove bar

A Venezuelan national was stabbed to death in the wee hours of today in front of a bar on the Grove, East Bank Demerara, Public Road.

Dead is 37-year-old Oscar Sanchez, who resided at Lot 37 Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 04:30h this morning in the vicinity of Blast Beer Garden on Grove Public Road.

According to the police, the suspect is also a Venezuelan national however his age and address are unknown at this time.

It was reported that Sanchez’s reputed wife, Avie Mario Leane Tores – also a Venezuelan – works at the Blast Beer Garden. Tores told investigators that after she had finished working at around 00:30 h, she and her husband began consuming alcohol in front of the bar.

They were with some other friends, all Venezuelans, and were standing on the pavement in front of the bar.

The woman claimed about 04:00h, the suspect, who is known to the couple, came up to her (Tores) and tried to steal her purse that she had in her left hand, which caused her husband (Sanchez) to intervene.

Sanchez and the suspect started to argue, and the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt Sanchez several stabs about his body.

Sanchez fell to the ground, where he remained motionless as the suspect made good his escape, on foot, in a southern direction on the Grove Public Road.

The Police were summoned and, the crime scene was photographed and processed by investigators who observed the following injuries on the body of the deceased: the back of the left side shoulder, centre of the back, left back elbow, left shoulder front, middle of the throat, left side lower rib, and right thumb.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, and statements were obtained. CCTV cameras were located under the shed of Blast Beer Garden, and investigators will review these as investigations continue.

--- ---