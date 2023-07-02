Motorcyclist nabbed with ganja in crotch

A motorcyclist was on Saturday arrested by police in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) after he was found with a quantity of marijuana in his crotch.

The discovery was made at about 17:00. At the time, two Police ranks were on mobile patrol duty at 7 Miles, Mahdia, when they stopped an XR motorcycle which was driven by 24-year-old Quacy Hodge, a Porkknocker of 7 Miles.

The motorcyclist was then asked to produce his driver’s license and documents for the motorcycle, to which he stated that he did not have it in his possession.

Hodge was told that he would be escorted to Mahdia Police Station and that a search would have to be conducted on his person. At that point, the young man started to behave in a very disorderly manner.

The ranks held on to Hodge and searched his person, during which they found a transparent ziplock bag containing several small parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, in his crotch.

The suspected cannabis was shown to Hodge, who was cautioned about the offence committed. He then admitted ownership of the cannabis.

He was arrested and escorted to the station along with the suspected cannabis, which, when weighed, amounted to 12.9 grams.

The suspected marijuana was photographed, marked, sealed and lodged with the Station Sergeant.

Hodge is in custody and is slated to be charged.

