Venezuelan man dies in Plantain Walk fire

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating what led to a fire at Lot G 1 1/3 Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara earlier today.

At 3:31 a.m. this morning, firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station, along with a water tender and a water carrier, responded to a building on fire at the aforementioned address.

Upon arrival, they observed a two-storey house on fire, with the first floor fully engulfed in flames.

They immediately went into offensive firefighting and managed to contain the blaze to the first floor of the building and minimize threats to nearby buildings.

The house was owned by 68-year-old Bernadette Gordon, who occupied it with 27-year-old Canaan Bacchus.

As a result of the fire, the first floor of the building was destroyed, and 47-year-old Venezuelan national Richard José perished.

At the time of the fire, no one was aware that José was occupying the building.

Additionally, two houses located at Lot G 11/3 Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and Lot H 11 Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, respectively, were also damaged due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

This resulted in a quantity of windows being destroyed on both houses and a section of the southern external wooden wall on the first floor of the second building being slightly damaged.

Also affected was a Toyota Premio bearing registration PYY3553 which had its rear lights destroyed due to radiated heat.

Three jets working from water tender #111 and water carrier #14 tank supplies in conjunction with one jet from Light Pump #118 via an open water source were used to extinguish the fire.

Condolences are extended to the relatives and friends of Richard José.

Fire prevention officers will investigate until the cause of the blaze is determined.

--- ---