US$35M contract signed for 4-lane Wismar Bridge in Linden

History was made in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday as a US$35 million contract was signed for the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali witnessed the signing, marking a new era for Linden and Guyana. This transformative project promises regional development and trade between Guyana and neighbour Brazil.

The project, being funded directly by the Government of Guyana, will be executed by China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Ltd.

President Ali was joined Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, the four-lane bridge will be a pre-cast structure running 220 metres long.

Back in June 2023, Guyana signed a historic US$150 million loan with the Saudi Fund for Development to finance a number of transformational infrastructural projects in the country including the construction of the four-lane Wismar bridge.

