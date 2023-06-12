US Embassy reopens DSC to improve process of applying for visas

To improve efficiency in the U.S. visa application process and to provide better services to visa applicants, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana announces the re-opening of the Document Service Center, also known as the “DSC,” on June 13, 2023.

As of June 13, 2023, applicants for U.S. visas (immigrant and non-immigrant) instructed to submit documents to the U.S. Embassy as part of their applications will drop off documents at the DSC.

The DSC is located at 223 Camp Street, Georgetown, Guyana. Pick up of passports and other visa related documents will also be facilitated at the DSC. Applicants should no longer use DHL to submit or receive visa documents from the close of business on Jun 12, 2023.

The newly renovated DSC facility is conveniently located near the U.S. Embassy and will create a streamlined and more efficient process for applicants to submit visa application documents when instructed to do so, or to pick up their passports. DSC staff will ensure all required documents are provided, which will streamline visa application processing. The DSC is operated by CSRA (Guyana) Inc. and is open to the Public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For general information on how to apply for a U.S. visa, please visit: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy/niv/information/niv.

