Board of Inquiry to be convened into fatal shooting of GDF rank

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF):

The Guyana Defence Force expresses condolences to the family of Private Tevon Daymon who died this morning at 0745 at the Diamond Hospital, following an unfortunate shooting incident at approximately 0451 hours at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Private Daymon was shot by another rank while the two were performing security duties. He was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he later died. The Guyana Police Force is investigating and the assailant is in their custody. This appears to be an isolated incident and does not reflect the overall discipline and professionalism of our ranks.

A Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Private Daymon.

The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks extend condolences to the parents and family of the late Private Tevon Daymon and will ensure that all necessary support is given to the family at this time.

--- ---