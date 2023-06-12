Duo wanted for killing Lieutenant CG Douglas

Wanted bulletins have been issued for Jamie Ghanie and Harold c/d Stewie for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant Coast Guard Rondel Douglas.

Anyone with information leading to the apprehension of either or both persons is asked to call 911, 225-8196, 226-6978.

Ghanie’s last known address is Lot 59 Patterson, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown while Harold’s is listed as Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

On the evening of June 7, Rondel was shot and killed during the course of a robbery at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Douglas – a licensed firearm holder – usually used his motorcar, Toyota Fielder wagon PZZ 703, to work as a part-time taxi with Alladin Taxi Service, located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara. Preliminary investigations revealed that on the night in question, an identifiable male went to the taxi base and requested that the victim transport him to Georgetown. As Douglas reached the destination at Cul-de-Sac Street, the passenger exited the car and was shortly joined by an accomplice.

These two men walked towards the driver’s side window, and it is unclear whether there had been an argument, but, soon after, residents in the area recalled hearing a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot. As they looked through their windows, they observed a white Fielder wagon driving off the scene at a fast rate of speed. As they looked closer, they saw the injured victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Police have since confirmed that two gunshot wounds were seen on the man’s chest and head. Meanwhile, the motorcar has since been recovered.

Douglas, 33, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was a first-year student at the University of Guyana, pursuing a Degree in Computer Science. He was described as a committed and dedicated Officer, who last served as Aide-de-Camp to the former Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

Douglas was enlisted in February, 2012 following the completion of the Standard Officers Course 44.

