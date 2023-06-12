Berbice rice farmer stabbed to death by 18-Y-O

A Berbice rice farmer was in the wee hours of Monday stabbed to death during an argument at Queenstown, Corriverton Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 25-year-old Pursoram Ganpat, of Well Rank Dam, Number 57 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said on the day in question at about 02:30h, the 18-year-old suspect and the victim were imbibing when a heated argument erupted between them.

This led to a scuffle during which the teenager armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim several stabs about his body.

Ganpat reportedly collapsed but was later picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The suspect, a labourer, was arrested and he is assisting with investigations.

