A rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was this morning shot dead during a confrontation with a colleague at their base camp.

Dead is PTE Tevon Daymon.

The incident occurred at around 05:00hrs at Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

The suspect reportedly used a high-powered rifle to open fire on his colleague. Initial reports indicate that some 27 rounds were discharged but only a few hit the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.

