UPDATE: “Killa” turns self in for questioning in relation to “Paper Shorts” murder

The Guyana Police Force has reported that Rondell “Killa” Bacchus has turned himself in at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

A wanted bulletin was issued, earlier this morning, for Bacchus in relation to the execution-style killing of Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes.

Fagundes was murdered on March 21, outside of a popular Main Street, Georgetown night club.

The 42-year-old gold dealer of Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown, was shot several times about his body at about 22:00h on the night in question. While information remains sketchy about what transpired, the Police stated that the now dead man was in the company of a close friend partying at Palm Court when his mobile phone rang.

As such, he reportedly exited the club to take the call but soon after, several gunshots were heard. Patrons of the club including the now dead man’s friend rushed out to enquire but they saw Fagundes lying motionlessly in a pool of blood close to his motor car.