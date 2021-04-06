Enterprise man found with illegal firearm after threatening labourer

Police in the North-West District has arrested a 45-year-old man of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after he used an unlicensed firearm to threaten a man.

The incident occurred just about 00:10h on Tuesday at Water Front, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Based on the information provided, Keith Doris – a labourer of Water Front, Port Kaituma – reported to the Port Kaituma Police Station an allegation of threatening behaviour in which a firearm was used. A party of Police went to the location and the suspect was identified.

A search was conducted on the seaman and a black .32 pistol fell out through his left side pants foot. Additionally, 8 matching rounds of ammunition was also discovered.

The suspect admitted to not being the holder of a firearm license. He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station where the gun and ammunition wear sealed and lodged.

He remains in custody pending charges.