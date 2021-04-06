Sophia man wanted for execution-style killing of “Paper Shorts”

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Rondell Bacchus aka “Killa” in relation to the execution-style killing of Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes.

Bacchus, 40, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown is wanted for questioning as the Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Rondell Bacchus aka “Killa” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Fagundes was murdered on March 21, outside of a popular Main Street, Georgetown night club.

The 42-year-old gold dealer of Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown, was shot several times about his body at about 22:00h on the night in question. While information remains sketchy about what transpired, the Police stated that the now dead man was in the company of a close friend partying at Palm Court when his mobile phone rang.

As such, he reportedly exited the club to take the call but soon after, several gunshots were heard. Patrons of the club including the now dead man’s friend rushed out to enquire but they saw Fagundes lying motionlessly in a pool of blood close to his motor car.