Update: Pensioner was pushed into pathway of truck – police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said investigations into the fatal accident which occurred yesterday afternoon along the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown has so far revealed that the now dead pensioner was pushed into the pathway of the truck which crushed him to death.

Sandy Adonis “Lil man”, 88, who is a popular beggar in the city, was yesterday killed after he was struck down by a container truck at around 16:10hrs.

Police said the truck was proceeding south along Avenue of the Republic when it came to a stop at the traffic light by the Regent Street intersection.

Eyewitnesses told detectives that a red motorcar stopped alongside the truck and the beggar began to solicit financial aid from the passenger in the front seat.

However, police said as the traffic light changed to green, the passenger reportedly pushed the beggar, who fell backwards and landed under the trailer of the truck, which started to move.

As a result, the elderly man received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the lorry and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

The driver remains in custody as further investigations are ongoing.