Ex-GDF rank wanted for fraud

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for a former member of the Guyana Defence Force who is wanted for questioning in relation to larceny by Public Officer.

Delon Wilson, of Kuru Kuru, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, reportedly committed the act between 2013 and June 2020.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Wilson is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 216-0251, 261-5457, 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-1928, 911, or at the nearest Police Station.

Editor’s Note: This story previously stated that Wilson was a former police officer. It has since been corrected to state that he was actually a former member of the GDF.