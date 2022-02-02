Update: 2nd victim in horrific Mahaica accident identified as 16-Y-O girl

The second victim in the horrific accident at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been identified as 16-year-old Sheereda Persaud of Bath, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The other victim was her boyfriend, 21-year-old Christopher Bhagwandat of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Bhagwandat was the driver of motorcar PNN 8852 which reportedly escaped a police roadblock at Perseverance, ECD.

Reports are that the young man had ventured to Bath to pick up his girlfriend to return to his home to celebrate his mother’s birthday, which is today.

This publication understands that the motorcar had stopped at the roadblock but when ranks asked to see the driver’s identification card, the vehicle pulled in the corner but then drove away.

As such, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station were alerted and three officers joined the Force-issued van and gave chase.

Whilst in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge, the accident occurred. According to information reaching this publication, the police vehicle collided with PNN 8852 during the chase.

As a result, the car crashed into a truck which then lost control, flipped and slammed into another car.

Three cops, including a female officer, are injured. The occupants of the second car – a man, his wife and two kids – are also injured. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

They are currently receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Regional Commander Khali Parsram could not say if anything illegal was found in the motorcar which was being chased.